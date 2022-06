Troops of the Russian Federation are strengthening their positions in Bryansk oblast of the Russian Federation, 3 km from the state border.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Siversk direction, enemy units are producing engineering equipment for positions in the areas of some settlements in Bryansk oblast, at a distance of about 3 km from the state border of Ukraine.

The aggressor also launched a missile air strike from Su-35 aircraft on Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Artillery fire inflicted a defeat in the area of ​​​​the village of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continued to focus his main efforts on holding occupied positions and conducting reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from cannon and rocket artillery at the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slatyne and Tsyrkuny, attacked by army aviation helicopters in the areas of the settlements of Vesele and Ternova.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Sievierodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the town center.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counter-offensive actions on the border of Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, which forced the Russian invaders to go on the defensive.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the troops of the Russian Federation to take up defense at unfavorable lines in the area of ​​​​Kostromka, Kherson region.