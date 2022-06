Total National Debt In April Increased By 0.8% To USD 97.6 Billion

The total public (direct and guaranteed) debt of Ukraine in April increased by 0.8%, or USD 0.81 billion month over month to USD 97.62 billion.

This is stated in the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Public and state-guaranteed debt at the end of April amounted to UAH 2,855.75 billion, or USD 97.62 billion, against UAH 2,832.03 billion, or USD 96.81 billion a month earlier.

The total amount of direct public debt as of April 30 amounted to UAH 2,556.36 billion (USD 87.38 billion dollars) against UAH 2,524.1 billion (USD 86.28 billion dollars) a month earlier.

At the same time, direct external debt decreased from USD 50.37 billion to USD 49.91 billion over the month.

Direct domestic debt increased in hryvnia equivalent from UAH 1,050.66 billion to UAH 1,096.37 billion (in dollar terms increased from USD 35.91 billion to USD 37.48 billion).

State-guaranteed debt as of April 30 amounted to UAH 299.39 billion, or USD 10.23 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the public debt increased by 8.52%, or by USD 7.69 billion, to USD 97.95 billion.

In 2020, the total public debt increased by 6.9%, from USD 84.4 billion to USD 90.3 billion.

In 2019, public and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and decreased by UAH 170 billion in hryvnia equivalent.

The National Bank estimates that the economy will gradually recover, but real GDP could fall by at least a third in 2022.

The World Bank predicts a 45.1% drop in Ukraine's GDP and an 11-fold increase in poverty in 2022.

The World Bank published a report saying that the war in Ukraine will cause a "historic" surge in food and energy prices, which will remain high until the end of 2024.