The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas as of the morning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The summary was published on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

Thus, it is reported that in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to carry out the tasks of isolating the combat area and blocking navigation.

"2 enemy sea mines were torn off the anchor by a storm. One was carried by waves to the coast of Odesa region, where it was neutralized by specialists from the subversive team of the Naval Forces, the other was blown up by our soldiers right in the sea," the report says.

Also in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea is one carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Severodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the city center.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counter-offensive actions on the border of Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, which forced the Russian invaders to go on the defensive.