As of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Sievierodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the town center.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the section of the Russian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures are being taken to check the combat readiness of certain formations and military units.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continued to concentrate its main efforts on holding positions and conducting reconnaissance.

In the Kharkov direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slatyne and Tsyrkuny from barrel and rocket artillery. Inflicted strikes by helicopters of army aviation in the areas of the settlements of Vesele and Ternova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy reinforced the units and regrouped them. With the support of Ka-52 helicopters, it is attacking in the direction of Lyman - Stary Karavan, the fighting continues.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the aggressor conducted assault operations in the northern, southern and eastern districts of the town of Sievierodonetsk, achieved success by individual units, and is gaining a foothold in the town center.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to oust Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Vrubivka. The occupiers used assault and army aviation in the areas of the settlements of Kamyshuvakha, Berestove, and Nyrkove.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out engineering work to improve the fortifications of the second line of defense. He relocated to the area of ​​​​the village of Vasylivka to the T-62 tank battalion and to the motorized rifle battalion.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, and Novopavlovsk directions, the enemy holds their positions, inflicts fire damage from mortars and cannon artillery.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on holding occupied positions and creating additional lines of defense. In the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Novopavlovsk and Shyroke, it carried out massive attacks from multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counter-offensive actions on the border of Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, which forced the Russian invaders to go on the defensive.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the troops of the Russian Federation to take up defense at unfavorable lines in the area of ​​​​Kostromka, Kherson region.