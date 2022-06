Salt Shortage In Ukraine: Expert Says If It Is Possible To Overcome It

The shortage of salt in Ukraine that has arisen in recent weeks will be overcome, since finding suppliers abroad is not a problem.

This was reported to RBC-Ukraine by analyst of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Svitlana Lytvyn.

Lytvyn recalled that Artyomsol stopped working in Ukraine at the same time and the traditional routes of import supplies were destroyed, as the Russian Federation blocks seaports.

"Salt deficit can certainly be overcome, and the reason for its occurrence lies in the simultaneous cessation of Artyomsol's activities and the destruction of traditional import supply routes due to the blocking of seaports," she said.

According to her, the alternative routes across the western borders of our state are still not working perfectly, there are many difficulties and issues, so the process is slowing down.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the Artyomsol mines.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are selling scarce salt through an online platform.

The National Security and Defense Council notes that the cost of salt is artificially inflated on the Ukrainian market due to high demand and excitement. There will be no shortage of this product in Ukraine, despite the shutdown of the Artyomsol plant.