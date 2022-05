On Tuesday, May 31, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the Joint Forces group on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces group repelled 9 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues at 4 locations," it says.

Also, the servicemen of the United Forces group destroyed 2 tanks, 13 artillery systems, 8 armored combat vehicles, and 6 enemy vehicles.

Besides, it is reported that the invaders fired at more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday, destroyed and damaged 45 civilian objects: 41 residential buildings, an arts school, a kindergarten, and several outbuildings.

As a result of these attacks, a woman was killed and two men were wounded.

Data on the exact number of killed, wounded and destruction in both regions are being specified.

