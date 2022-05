The Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine to reach a peace agreement, said Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax on Tuesday, May 31.

Matvienko accused the Ukrainian side of disrupting the negotiations, talking about the "civil" war in Ukraine.

"We are open to negotiations. We need diplomatic, peaceful solutions, but this requires the will of the two countries. We are ready for negotiations, signing an agreement that would end the civil war in Ukraine and lead to peace, but we do not see such a backlash from Kyiv," the publication quoted the Federation Council Speaker as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against negotiations with the Kremlin "crocodile."

On May 25, Zelenskyy said that he was confident in negotiations on peace with Russia, but wondered with which president of the Russian Federation.

On May 22, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was ready to continue the dialogue, but the negotiations were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.