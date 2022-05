Russian occupation forces hit a tank with nitric acid during an air strike on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 31.

"An airstrike on Sievierodonetsk. The rashists have hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant !!Urgent!! Residents of the region! Do not leave the shelters! ‼Action on humans: nitric acid is dangerous when inhaled, swallowed and exposed to the skin and mucous membranes.

Vapors of acid cause an irritating effect on the respiratory tract. With weak poisoning, signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness appear; with severe poisoning - pulmonary edema. To protect against vapors and fog nitric acid use gas masks,” he wrote.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration advised residents to prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution. Haidai also said what should be done to protect against acid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, Haidai said that the units of the invaders were able to break through to the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.

On May 31, Haidai announced that in Sievierodonetsk, Russian occupiers control a significant part of the city.

At the same time, the Russian invaders plan to arrange a sweep around Sievierodonetsk.