EU sanctions against Russia, which were agreed in the sixth package, will block insurance for tankers with Russian crude oil. It is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The EU has approved tougher sanctions than anticipated, officials and diplomats said. In particular, in addition to a partial embargo on imports, insurance of ships that transport crude oil from Russia will be prohibited.

The publication writes that in this way the West seeks to deprive Moscow of the oil money it needs to finance the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko says that Russia's losses from the oil embargo agreed by the EU will be equal to a third of its military budget in 2021.

The European Union, as part of the 6th package of sanctions against Russia, decided to impose an oil embargo against Russia, with a temporary exception for pipeline oil supplies.