U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing to hand over advanced long-range missile systems to Ukraine capable of hitting targets from a distance of more than 40 miles (64 km). It is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to U.S. officials on Tuesday, May 31.

Kyiv has asked for longer-range weapons to strike Russian targets as it struggles to defend against attacks in the eastern part of Ukraine. The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System the U.S. plans to send has roughly twice the range of the M777 howitzers that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, the edition writes.

“Officials said late Monday that the goal in sending the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System—or GMLRS—is to boost Ukraine’s firepower against Russian troops who have invaded the country’s Donbas region, without enabling Kyiv to expand the war deep into Russian territory,” the WSJ wrote.

The requested weapons have included the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or MLRS, which are mobile tracked artillery launchers that can fire dozens of rockets. U.S. officials said that the GMLRS will give Ukraine the capability to strike Russian targets throughout the Donbas area in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, Reuters reported that the United States would not send Ukraine missile systems that could reach Russian territory.

On May 27, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the United States continues to discuss the provision of MLRS to Ukraine, while Ukraine emphasizes the urgency of its provision.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on partner countries to transfer MLRS to Ukraine, since Russia is already using the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against the country.