Former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has testified to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk.

The press secretary of Yatsenyuk Olha Lappo reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yatsenyuk testified for the fourth time in the case of Viktor Medvedchuk," she said.

According to her, last week in an interview with Radio NV, Yatsenyuk said that he had already testified three times: several times to the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation.

He also stated that he always fought hard against Medvedchuk publicly and non-publicly.

"For this, Medvedchuk's media let all the dogs down on him. All fakes about a billion, 24 villas in Miami, about passports, the Chechen war, about the "Wall" were generated primarily by Russians who controlled the media resource in Ukraine," Lappo added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ex-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov (NSDC) and ex-Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov did not come for interrogation to the SSU in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk, so they were summoned again.

Former NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov is ready to testify to the Security Service of Ukraine in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and MP Viktor Medvedchuk in one of the trenches at the front.