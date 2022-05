Ukraine will wait for appropriate weapons to de-occupy its entire territory in order to avoid tens of thousands of casualties. He announced this following a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday, May 31.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would de-occupy all of its territory, which historically belongs to it.

"We are not attached to the dates of de-occupation, we are attached to people in terms of de-occupation. If some of our steps, our operations related to the de-occupation of a particular region, will be associated with tens of thousands of our dead people, then we will wait for the appropriate weapons to preserve the maximum life of our people. It is they who de-occupy these territories. To be honest, these territories without living Ukrainians are not a priority for us," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President said that a difficult situation remains in the east of Ukraine, since there is a shortage of the number of relevant weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the exchange of prisoners, the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, peace and the end of the war as the purposes of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also on May 21, Zelenskyy did not rule out the unblocking of Ukrainian ports by military means.

At that, Zelenskyy is confident that the end of the war will be diplomatic.