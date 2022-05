The Verkhovna Rada allowed the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) to buy war bonds.

265 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7342 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill allows, at the expense of funds placed on the Asset Recovery Agency deposit accounts, the purchase of government domestic loan bonds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, the Asset Recovery Agency resumed the sale of seized assets through the OpenMarket electronic auction (state-owned enterprise SETAM).

Also last week, 9,000 citizens and business representatives joined the purchase of war bonds.