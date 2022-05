Greece Will Supply Ukraine With Tanks In Exchange For German Equipment - Scholz

Greece is going to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era tanks instead of modern German-made infantry fighting vehicles, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Politico Europe correspondent Hans von der Burchard reported this on Twitter by on Tuesday, May 31.

“Breaking: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will implement "Ringtausch" tank swap with Greece, which will deliver older Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine and get modern German infantry fighting vehicles as replacement. Scholz said he also spoke with Polish PM to enable such a deal,” he wrote.

At that, Reuters reports that Scholz didn't give any details as to what kind of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will hand over to Greece - or what kind of weapons Athens will pass on to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, a German publication reported that Germany had almost stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating agreements on the exchange of tanks.

On April 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany cannot transfer the heavy weapons of the Bundeswehr, which Ukraine asks for, since there is a threat of Russian aggression against NATO.