In Belarus, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are removed from storage bases. They can be transferred to the military of the Russian Federation. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook.

“The removal of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the storage bases of the republic of belarus was noted. Their further transfer to the armed forces of the russian federation in order to make up for current losses is not ruled out,” it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 30 increased by 150 to 30,500 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks and 1 aircraft.

Besides, on May 30, British intelligence reported that the Russians suffered huge losses of middle and junior officers.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus intends to hold military training in the region bordering Ukraine.

At the beginning of last week, it became known that Belarus decided to extend the military exercises of units of the country's armed forces.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko also announced the holding of a "special operation" of the KGB in Ukraine. According to him, the "special operation" of the KGB consisted in the release of dozens of Belarusians who were allegedly in Ukrainian captivity.