The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company has raised a loan of UAH 1.5 billion from the state-owned Ukrgasbank for the procurement of nuclear fuel.

Energoatom has said this in a statement on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Energoatom received a loan of UAH 1.5 billion from Ukrgasbank. These funds will be used to purchase fresh nuclear fuel from the American company Westinghouse in 2022. As you know, Energoatom at the beginning of the military aggression of the Russian Federation refused Russian nuclear fuel and announced its replacement with the American one. The attracted credit funds will increase the procurement of American fuel and ensure the effective operation of the power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants after the abandonment of Russian nuclear fuel," the company notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom refused to purchase Russian nuclear fuel.

In November 2021, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Ukraine was provided with the necessary nuclear fuel resource for a year and a half ahead.