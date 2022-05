243 Children Killed, Another 446 Injured Since Beginning Of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine

243 children were killed and 446 have been injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"689 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 31, 2022, the official number of child victims for the previous day has not changed - 243. The number of injured has increased - 446," the statement says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 111, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 52, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 47, Zaporizhzhia region - 29, Sumy region - 17, in the city of Kyiv - 16 and Zhytomyr region - 15.

It is reported that on May 30, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kharkiv and the village of Korotych in Kharkiv region.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages, the Russian military damaged 1,909 educational institutions, 180 of them were completely destroyed

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the adoption of children evacuated abroad.