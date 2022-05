Poroshenko Not To Hide From Investigation Abroad, Will Return To Ukraine - Defense

Former President Petro Poroshenko intends to return to Ukraine in the near future.

Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Absolutely definitely he will return to Ukraine," the lawyer said.

He noted that this will happen after his business trip to Europe.

At that, the lawyer did not name the exact date when Poroshenko will return.

The lawyer also said that the court postponed the consideration of the case on the legality of the arrest of Poroshenko's property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko will not be put on the wanted list for traveling abroad.

Poroshenko on the third attempt went abroad to participate in the congress and summit of the European People's Party in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Previously, he was not allowed abroad twice.

Poroshenko returned his passports for travelling abroad, which he had previously handed over to the Migration Service.

Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk told how former President Petro Poroshenko organized a scheme for the procurement of coal from ORDLO for cash. He also said that he helped Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from Russia for USD 23 million.

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksii Sukhachov said that Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.