Chinese police have handled 129 criminal cases involving the violation of exam rules and arrested 208 suspects since the start of this year, amid reinforced efforts by multiple government agencies to tackle such crimes, the Ministry of Education said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 189 cases related to the illegal production and sale of devices for eavesdropping or secret photographing have also been investigated, and 990 individuals suspected of involvement have been arrested, according to the ministry.

China will continue to crack down hard on illegal and criminal activities to safeguard the coming college entrance examinations, said the ministry.

This year will see a record 11.93 mln students sit the examinations, which will be held on June 7 and 8 all over the country with the exception of Shanghai, which will postpone the exams due to COVID-19.