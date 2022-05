The Verkhovna Rada asks the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to deprive Russia of the status of a UNESCO member state.

A total of 311 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution 7394, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal of the Parliament to UNESCO notes that Russia continues to shell Ukraine and destroy heritage sites in most regions of the state.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has shelled over 2,100 missiles in Ukraine, and this figure continues to grow every day.

According to the latest data, more than 250 cultural monuments have already been damaged or destroyed - churches, museums, monuments, reserves, houses of culture, theaters, libraries and historical buildings.

Such actions on the part of the aggressor country are absolute nihilism of the norms of international humanitarian law and common sense.

It is noted that Ukraine highly appreciates membership in UNESCO and uses it not only in the aspect of preserving the cultural heritage of the state, but also to unlock its potential in the future.

But now the issue of further development of Ukraine directly depends on the actions of the Russian Federation, which are making every effort to ruin the centuries-old heritage of Ukraine, including cultural ones.

Russia does not pursue the goal of continuing diplomatic relations with the civilized world and international institutions, even those of which it is a member.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Parliament asks the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to urgently consider the possibility of depriving Russia of the status of a UNESCO member state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UNESCO condemned the murder of French reporter Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff on May 30, while covering the evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk for the French television channel BFMTV.