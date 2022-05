The European Union Summit has decided to provide Ukraine with an urgent loan in the amount of EUR 9 billion to pay off urgent budgetary needs.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated this at a press conference on the night of May 31, European Pravda reports.

"Ukraine needs urgent financial support. As you know, about EUR 5 billion is required monthly in Ukraine to support basic payments, such as salaries, pensions, etc.," von der Leyen recalled, speaking after the end of the European Council meeting.

To pay off this cash gap, the EU will soon allocate an unprecedentedly large package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"We are preparing a mechanism for urgent macro-financial support in the amount of EUR 9 billion, on the introduction of which we will work within a week," the President of the European Commission said.

The political decision was confirmed by the European Council President Charles Michel: "EUR 9 billion has been confirmed by the European Council," he stressed.

Note that macro-financial support is a long-term loan, with very low interest rates that are close to zero.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union also overcame the resistance of a number of skeptic states and made a political decision to impose an oil embargo against Russia.