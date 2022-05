British intelligence believes that the political goal of the Russian Federation in the war is to occupy the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, to achieve it, in addition to Sievierodonetsk, it is necessary to capture Kramatorsk and the Dnipro-Donetsk highway.

This is stated in the daily review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The authority believes that Russia's seizure of Lyman supports its operational efforts, likely to encircle Sievierodonetsk and close the circle around Ukrainian forces in Luhansk region.

"Heavy shelling continues and there is likely to be street fighting around Sievierodonetsk. Elements of the Russian southern group of forces are probably leading the most successful axis in this sector, with support from the Central Group of Forces attacking from the north. Progress is slow, but progress is being made," said in the review.

Also, British intelligence notes that the path to the potential circling remains under the control of Ukraine.

"Russia has made greater local gains than before in the campaign, concentrating forces and firing on a relatively small area," the review said.

At the same time, the Russian Federation is at risk in other occupied territories. "Russia's political goal is likely to occupy the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To achieve this, Russia will need to secure further complex operational objectives outside of Sievierodonetsk, including the key city of Kramatorsk and the M04 Dnipro-Donetsk highway," the review says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are planning an operation to clean up the territory around Sievierodonetsk.

Meanwhile, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders control a significant part of the city. Fighting is going on in the central part of the city.