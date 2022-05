The actual volumes of grain exports by Ukraine from the beginning of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) as of May 30 amounted to 46.932 million tons, which is by 12% or 5.081 million tons more than for the same period of the last marketing year.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, 18,568 tons of wheat, 5,679 tons of barley, 161,900 tons of rye and 22,218 tons of corn have already been exported.

At the same time, during the specified period, the export of wheat flour and flour from other crops decreased by 36.3%, or 40,500 tons to 71,000 tons.

From May 1 to May 30, 1.063 million tons of grain were exported, which is 2.6 times less than in May 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain are currently blocked in Ukraine, and according to United Nations estimates, this year, world hunger will affect an additional 40-50 million people.

Ukraine is negotiating the creation of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.