The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Liudmyla Denisova from the post of Commissioner of the Rada for Human Rights.

234 parliamentarians voted for the corresponding decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, announced the results of the vote on his Telegram. According to him, there will be no appointment today.

Denisova was appointed Ombudsman in March 2018. Prior to that, she was a member of the 8th convocation parliament from the People's Front faction.

According to Pavlo Frolov, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, following a meeting of the faction, since the beginning of the war, Denisova has almost not fulfilled her powers to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, and counter the deportation of people from the occupied territories.

Instead, all these issues were dealt with by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

Besides, Frolov noted that Denisova unnecessarily concentrated media work on numerous details of "sexual crimes committed in an unnatural way" and "rape of children" in the occupied territories, which were not supported by evidence, which only harmed Ukraine and distracted the attention of the world media from real needs.

The MP also reproached Denisova for spending a long time after February 24 abroad, but not in Russia or Belarus, where her status and powers could help prisoners, deportees and residents of Kherson region suffering from occupation, but "in Davos, Vienna, Warsaw and other warm and calm Western Europes."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the process of dismissal of Denisova was launched on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ukrainian media expressed concern and indignation over the rhetoric of Denisova's reports on sex crimes committed by Russian occupiers against Ukrainians during the war.

In this regard, dozens of journalists signed an open appeal to the Ombudsman with a request to adjust communication in accordance with the ethics of disseminating such sensitive information.