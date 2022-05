A meteor of the Geminids meteor shower at the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Hu Chao.

A new meteor shower may light up the sky, according to astronomers, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

A meteor shower can happen when Earth plows into the debris produced by a comet.

While meteor showers are not an uncommon occurrence on Earth, the upcoming comet debris has the potential to be classified as a "meteor storm" due to its mass and abundance, according to NASA.

The event is dependent on the speed the debris enters the atmosphere, according to NASA. If a meteoroid enters at a speed greater than 220 miles per hour, there is a high chance that observers will be able to see it burning through the night sky.