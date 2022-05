U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink has arrived in Ukraine. It is said in the statements of the Embassy and Brink on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Welcome, Ambassador Brink!” the statement of the Embassy reads with a link to Brink's own post on the evening of May 30.

“Honored to join our fantastic team at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv as we stand with Ukraine,” Brink twitted, accompanying this message with her photo at the background of the Saint Sophia Cathedral.

She also noted that the first priority is to help Ukraine defend itself.

Brink said that she began her stay in Kyiv with paying her respects to those who have died defending their country, presented her credentials at the Foreign Affair Ministry of Ukraine, and began discussions on how the U.S. can support Ukraine.

Brink will officially take over as Ambassador to Ukraine after presenting her credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced the candidacy of Bridget Brink for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine. On May 19, the U.S. Senate voted to appoint Brink to the post of Ambassador to Ukraine. Previously, Brink was the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia.

The previous U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, completed the job in late May 2019.