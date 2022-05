Kyiv Building Fortification In Case Of New Assault On Capital

Kyiv is building a fortification in case of a new assault on the capital by Russian troops, and the first line of defense of Kyiv is being equipped at a great distance from the city in order to exclude, in the first place, the use of artillery units by enemy.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this in a message on Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We want to show you how our capital is being fortified. If there is a second assault, we cannot avoid damage, but in order to minimize it, the first line of defense of Kyiv is equipped at a great distance from the city in order to exclude, in the first place, the use of artillery units of enemy," the statement says.

The head of the Military Administration, Mykola Zhyrnov, visited one of these defensive lines.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Kyiv Military Administration told whether there was a threat of a second attack on Kyiv.

The Meduza publication wrote that the “maximum program” for the Russian Federation is still called taking control of Kyiv.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the Russian Federation does not leave the goal of capturing Kyiv.