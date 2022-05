In the Verkhovna Rada, the MPs collected the necessary number of votes to initiate the dismissal of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

Speaker of the Servant of the People faction Yuliya Paliichuk announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The MPs collected signatures on the expression of no confidence in the Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova," she wrote.

A member of the mono-majority faction Pavlo Frolov in his Telegram channel said that on Tuesday, a meeting of the Servant of the People faction was held with its chairman David Arakhamia, head of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk, where they discussed the activities of Denisova.

At the meeting, it was unanimously decided to initiate statement of no confidence to Denisova, followed by her resignation.

According to him, from the beginning of the war, Denisova almost did not fulfill her powers to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, counteract the deportation of people and children from the occupied territories, and other human rights activities, and Vereshchuk did it instead.

"The incomprehensible concentration of the Ombudsman's media work on numerous details of "sexual crimes committed in an unnatural way" and "child rape" in the occupied territories, which she could not confirm with evidence, only harmed Ukraine and diverted the attention of the world media from the real needs of Ukraine," Frolov wrote.

The MP also reproached Denisova for spending a long time abroad after February 24, but not in Russia or Belarus, where her status and powers could help the prisoners, deportees and residents of Kherson region suffering from occupation, but in Davos, Vienna, Warsaw and other "warm and calm Western Europe".

"Already today, May 31, Mrs. Denisova may be dismissed from her post," Frolov summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at a press conference on May 30, Denisova said that the Members of Parliament intended to dismiss her.