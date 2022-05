State Budget Financed From Its Own Revenues By Only Third - Marchenko

The state budget is financed from its own revenues by only a third, the remaining two-thirds are international grants and loans.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The budget is now in such a state that we now regard our income in a secondary context, the primary one is international grant and credit assistance. According to optimistic estimates, our income now covers only one third of our expenses, two thirds are covered by borrowing and grant funds," he said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, revenues to the state budget from customs account for 26-30% of the pre-war figures.

Income from the Tax Service is 75%.

At the same time, in May, the situation improved in comparison with the first two months of a full-scale war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-April, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 146.6 billion.

In the second quarter of 2022, a significant underperformance of the state budget is predicted and a temporary reduction in social spending is allowed from May.

After the shock of the first weeks of the war, the Ukrainian economy is gradually reactivating in relatively calm regions.