Invaders Control About Half Of Sievierodonetsk, Fighting Going On In Downtown - Regional State Administration

In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders control a significant part of the city. Fighting is going on in the central part of the city. This was announced by the head of the Sievierodonetsk regional state administration Roman Vlasenko on a special morning broadcast of Radio Liberty.

So, according to Vlasenko, about 50% of the city is captured by Russian troops.

"Russian troops control a significant part of the city of Sievierodonetsk, the fighting is going on in the central part of the city. Their first assault was unsuccessful, our defenders managed to knock them out of the city. The second time they, having reached the outskirts, they managed to gain a foothold and create a certain bridgehead. Geographically, along the perimeter, assault actions took place in three directions at once," Vlasenko said.

Vlasenko also noted that the city is paralyzed due to hostilities, it has not been possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population for about a week, the evacuation has not taken place for several days, shelling and hostilities are actually taking place around the clock.

He urged locals to stay in protective structures while intense and tense fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are planning an operation to clean up the territory around Sievierodonetsk.

Earlier, Russian troops were able to move inside Sievierodonetsk, street fighting is going on.