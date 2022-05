166,000 Consumers Remain Without Gas Supply, 615,000 - Without Electricity – Energy Ministry

As of May 30, a total of 166,000 consumers are staying without gas supply, 748 settlements (about 615,000 consumers) without power supply.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, power supply has been restored to about 345,200 consumers.

In particular, in Donetsk region - 336,000, Zaporizhzhia – 3,900, Kharkiv – 3,500, Kyiv – 1,300, Zhytomyr - 300 consumers, and Mykolayiv - 200 consumers.

As of May 30, due to damage caused by hostilities, 748 settlements remain de-energized in Ukraine.

In total, about 615,000 consumers were de-energized, due to adverse weather conditions – 5,100.

Most of all de-energized subscribers are in the Donetsk region – 352,300, Luhansk – 128,200, and Kharkiv – 38,900.

More than 166,000 subscribers remain without gas supply, while the most difficult situation with gas supply is observed in Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of May 29, a total of 161,200 consumers remained without gas supply, 763 settlements were de-energized (about 605,400 consumers).