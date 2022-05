In Luhansk region, Russian invaders are planning to arrange a clean-up operation around Sievierodonetsk.

This was announced by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the air of the telethon.

So, Haidai said that the situation in the region is extremely complicated, while part of Sievierodonetsk is temporarily controlled by the Russians.

At the same time, the occupiers cannot move freely around the city, since Ukrainian soldiers still remain in the village.

"The Russians are planning a military operation to clean up the territory around Sievierodonetsk, launching a battalion of soldiers there, which will pass through the surrounding villages, and pulling up equipment," Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops were able to advance inside Sievierodonetsk, street fighting is underway.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are doing everything possible to contain the attack of the invaders on Sievierodonetsk.

We also reported that over the weekend, Russian troops intensified military operations along the entire line of contact in Donbas in order to encircle the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.