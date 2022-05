PrivatBank has launched a service for replenishing cards with cash at the cash desks of retail outlets.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

PrivatBank service of replenishment at the checkout allows you to replenish cards of Ukrainian banks not only in self-service terminals and bank branches, but also along with payment for purchases at the cash desks of retail outlets.

Through the new PrivatBank service, you can top up a card of any Ukrainian bank in the amount from UAH 20 to UAH 4,999.

When paying for the purchase, you must tell the cashier that you want to replenish the card and attach the card to the terminal or enter the number if it is someone else's card.

The commission for such a service is 0.5% of the replenishment amount.

The pilot project of the service "Replenishment at the checkout" works at the checkouts of Sim23 stores in Lviv, Ternopil, Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and other cities of the country.

Soon such a service will appear in other retail chains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PrivatBank is launching a project to issue Prostir payment cards.

PrivatBank also closed the Bonus+ program.