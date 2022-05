The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, expressed the opinion that a serious escalation of the situation is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, the United States is taking steps to prevent this from happening.

The military said this on the air of the American television channel Fox News.

One of the steps in this direction, according to him, are negotiations between the U.S. and Russian military.

“I believe that there is always the possibility of escalation, we need to manage it and assess the chances. We are doing this, so you saw Minister Austin talking to his Russian counterpart, and I am talking to my colleague – to manage the escalation and prevent it from growing into something worse than it is now," he said.

Milley also said that, in the opinion of the Pentagon, negotiations would be a logical solution to the situation in Ukraine. Other consequences of events in the country can be either a decisive victory for one of the parties, or a stalemate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are carrying out assault operations in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, and are preparing an offensive in Lyman direction.