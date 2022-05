Overnight into May 31, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Sloviyansk, Donetsk region, three people were killed, and six were injured.

This was announced by Head of the city military administration Vadym Liakh.

A school and several high-rise buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and six were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian occupiers to improve their positions in the area of Izium, Kharkiv region, and resume the attack on Sloviyansk, Donetsk region.

In addition, the General Staff reported that the Russian invaders were carrying out assault operations in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, preparing an offensive in the Lyman direction.

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 30, Ukrainian servicemen repelled right enemy attacks in Donbas. The defenders also destroyed one tank, four artillery systems, five armored fighting vehicles, and two enemy vehicles.