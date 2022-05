Units of the Russian occupation forces managed to advance deep into Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Now in the city there are street battles between the invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, has announced this.

"Rashists advanced into the middle of Sievierodonetsk, street battles continue," he wrote.

He urged the residents remaining in the city not to leave shelters and safe places.

Recall that this morning Haidai said that the units of the invaders were able to break through to the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.

According to him, Russian troops were able to enter the city line from the northeast and southeast.

Earlier yesterday, May 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are doing everything possible to contain the invaders' offensive against Sievierodonetsk.

We also reported that over the weekend, Russian troops intensified hostilities along the entire contact line in the Donbas to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.