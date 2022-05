Since mid-April, the Russian invaders have buried at least 16,000 Mariupol residents in mass graves - near the villages of Staryi Krym, Manhush and Vynohradne. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council.

It is reported that 25 new trench-type sectors appeared at the Starokrymskyi Cemetery in a month. The bodies are laid in several layers, and then "masked" with tablets as individual burials.

About 5,000 more people were buried by utilities until mid-March. Thousands of bodies still remain under the rubble, in spontaneous cemeteries and in temporary morgues.

"We estimated the death toll of Mariupol residents at 22,000. But more and more facts say that the consequences of the crime of rashists are much worse. This requires special attention of the world community, as well as the terrifying position of the local population in the occupation," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

We will remind, earlier the adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that the Russians were taking to a supermarket the bodies of civilians, who were washed out of the graves during the attempts of water supply restoration and partially exhumed.

Besides, the invaders force the Mariupol residents to dismantle the rubble by themselves, threatening to stop the delivery of water.