Russians Already Lose 30,350 Soldiers And 1,349 Tanks Since Beginning Of Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders have lost about 30,350 of their military and 1,349 tanks.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of May 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 30 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 30,350 (+200) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,349 (+11) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3,282 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 643 (+12) units,

MLRS - 205 (+2) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 207 (+0) units,

helicopters - 174 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 507 (+3),

cruise missiles - 118 (+2),

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2,258 (+18) units,

special equipment - 48 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to British intelligence, the Russian occupiers suffered huge losses among their middle and junior officers during the invasion of Ukraine. In the future, this will lead to a drop in the morale of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Donbas and shot down two cruise missiles.