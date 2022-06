Chinese scientists create smart clothing for health monitoring. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese scientists create smart clothing for health monitoring. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese scientists have developed a kind of smart clothing that is capable of monitoring physiological signals. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

They embed fibrous mechanical sensors in regular clothes to create the wearable health-monitoring gadget.

The smart clothing is co-developed by the research teams from Northwestern Polytechnical University and Beijing Institute of Technology in China.

Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.