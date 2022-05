The latest draft decision of the EU summit, which begins on Monday, excludes from sanctions the supply of Russian oil through pipelines.

According to European Pravda, Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, who got acquainted with the text of the decision, announced this.

"The Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products supplied from Russia to member states, with a temporary exception for crude oil supplied through pipelines," reads the text of the decision, which must be unanimously approved at the summit by all EU member states.

Earlier it was reported that the countries of the European Union could not reach an agreement on the embargo on Russian oil on Sunday. The proposal, which was discussed Sunday night, would have banned Russian oil from the EU by sea until the end of the year, but exempted oil supplied through Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline, which feeds Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The proposal also suggested that member countries would phase out imports of marine oil over six months and petroleum products over eight months.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed the hope that EU members would reach agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

He expressed doubt that the introduction of a ban on the import of Russian oil could fail due to resistance from Hungary and other Eastern European states.

Earlier, the EU proposed to stop all imports of Russian oil until early next year. Hungary and Slovakia were given time until the end of 2024 to meet the requirements, and the Czech Republic would have been granted an exemption until June 2024. But Hungary strongly opposed it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary announced the condition under which it will support the embargo on Russian oil.

Earlier it was reported that the United States will offer the European Union not to impose an oil embargo against the Russian Federation, but to tax oil.

Also on May 11, Politico reported, citing its own sources, that the EU is considering the possibility of allocating compensation to Hungary so that it agrees to support the sanctions.