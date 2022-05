Russia Pulls Troops And Equipment To Kursk Region Near Border With Ukraine - Governor

Russia sent troops, artillery and rocket launchers to the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine. This was announced by the governor of the region Roman Starovoit during a meeting, Meduza reports.

Thus, Starovoit said that "a large number of personnel of the Ministry of Defense, additional weapons in the form of artillery and rocket launchers have already arrived in the region."

"Everything is aimed at protecting the peaceful and creative work of residents of the Kursk region, ensuring the safety of life and health," Starovoit said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian soldiers are ready to kill their generals, forcing them to go on the offensive.

According to British intelligence, the Russian occupiers suffered huge losses among their middle and junior officers during the invasion of Ukraine. In the future, this will lead to a drop in the morale of the Russian army.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invaders have lost about 30,350 military and 1,349 tanks.