The troops of the invaders entered the northeastern and southeastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. Two civilians were killed and five wounded, said Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, on May 30.

"Heavy fights for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. The enemy used all possible weapons, uses aviation. However, our military firmly hold the defense in order to prevent the enemy from moving deep into the country," he stressed.

Haidai clarified that Russian shells killed two residents of the city, five more were injured.

"Most of them are residents of one block in the old area of the city. They were preparing food in the yard when the shelling suddenly began. Two residents of Syrotyne were seriously injured. All the wounded received home medical care and are already in hospitals in the Donbas," the governor said.

During the day on May 29, at least 12 houses were destroyed in Sievierodonetsk, 18 houses in Lysychansk, ten houses and a culture house in Vrubivka, three houses in Zolote, two houses in Nyrkove, Mykolaivka, Viktorivka each.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration added that the enemy is transferring ammunition and equipment in large quantities to the Sievierodonetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday the invaders' offensive in the Sloviansk direction was stopped.

Also, the invaders are preparing to attack Sloviansk and are trying to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two areas.