Kyiv begins reconstruction of buildings damaged by shelling.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv allocates funds and begins the reconstruction and overhaul of residential buildings and premises of the social infrastructure of the capital, damaged by the shelling of Russian barbarians. The capital allocates about UAH 600 million from the budget. The government promised to provide another UAH 200 million. We count on it very much. After all, almost 390 buildings need to be restored in the capital. Of these, more than 220 are residential buildings. Others are social infrastructure facilities (medical institutions, kindergartens, schools, social protection institutions, administrative buildings)," Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, the Mayor of Kyiv reported that the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities will take place even during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported , Klitschko said that more than EUR 70 million will be required to restore buildings damaged due to the war in the capital.