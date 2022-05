Yermak Tells How Global Food Crisis Can Still Be Avoided

Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak has said that the global food crisis can still be avoided.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The world food crisis that Russia provokes can still be avoided," Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office believes that two important points must be fulfilled to solve this problem.

So, according to him, Ukrainian ports should be unblocked by sending military convoys of partner countries to the Black Sea, which will accompany grain cargo.

Besides, it is necessary to speed up the supply of weapons, provide Ukraine with MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems), liberate the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Otherwise, according to Yermak, Russia will continue its blackmail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain has been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to United Nations estimates, this year hunger in the world will affect an additional 40-50 million people.

The World Bank will allocate USD 30 billion to help tackle the food security crisis.