Poroshenko Managed To Travel Abroad For EPP Summit In Netherlands On Third Attempt

Former President, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko traveled abroad to participate in the congress and summit of the European People's Party in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Viktoriya Siumar, a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 31 - June 1, Poroshenko plans to take part in a meeting of the congress and the EPP summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, Poroshenko addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an appeal not to prevent him from traveling abroad to participate in the EPP congress and summit.

Previously, Poroshenko was not allowed abroad twice.

On May 23, Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.