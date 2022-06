A worker uses a mobile phone to check the condition of water and fertilizer in the fields at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Junxi.

China's mobile phone shipments reached 18.08 mln units in April, down 34.2% from a year ago, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the January-April period, total shipments came in at 87.42 mln units, said the academy, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 14.59 mln units last month, accounting for 80.7% of shipments, data showed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market last month with shipments of 16.43 mln units, or 90.9% of April's total.

Smartphone shipments came in at 17.69 mln units last month, down 34.4% year on year.