Images of Fea's muntjac, a rare species of muntjac, were captured recently in Medog County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the local forestry and grassland administration said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Staffers of a regional forestry institute noticed clear images of the rare species while reviewing data recorded by infrared cameras installed in the county.

The infrared cameras captured more than 1,200 photographs of the Fea's muntjac, the first clear images of the species in nearly 40 years in Tibet, according to the administration.

Skeletal specimens of Fea's muntjac were discovered in Tibet's Nyingchi between 1982 and 1983.

Local authorities said that the distribution, population number and existing status of this species in the wild remain unknown so far.

Rare muntjacs spotted in Tibet. Video by Xinhua.