On Sunday, May 29, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 14 enemy attacks in Donbas.

That follows from a statement by a grouping of the Joint Forces posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders and defenders from the group of the Joint Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks today. Fights with the occupier continue at three more locations," it says.

Also, the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping destroyed two artillery systems, 11 units of armored combat vehicles, and 10 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down two Kh-59MK cruise missiles and three Kub-type high-precision drones.

In just a week that is passing, the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping repelled 76 enemy attacks, destroying 22 tanks, one unit of special equipment, 17 artillery systems, 67 units of armored vehicles, one special armored vehicle and 28 vehicles (one of them with ammunition).

Air defense units shot down one enemy multipurpose Ka-52 helicopter, 3 cruise missiles and 25 occupier drones in a week.

In addition, it is reported that Russian troops shelled 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Sunday, destroyed or damaged 62 civilian objects, including 59 residential buildings, an electrical substation and a cultural building.

As a result of these shelling cases, at least three civilians were killed and two more were injured in Pokrovskyi and Bakhmutskyi districts of Donetsk region alone.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 28, the military repelled seven enemy attacks in Donbas.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost about 30,150 of their military.

Also on Sunday, the offensive of the invaders in the Sloviyansk direction was stopped.