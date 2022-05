AFU Near Kryvyi Rih Destroy Su-35, Grads And Many Invaders

Near Kryvyi Rih, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a special operation, during which they destroyed a lot of the occupier's manpower and equipment. Including the Su-35 aircraft and the Grad installations.

This is reported by the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

According to him, a successful counterattack was carried out in the south from Kryvyi Rih.

"63 invaders and 19 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, including modern T-72 tanks, Grad multiple launch rocket system, artillery, helicopters and one SU-35 aircraft. Thank you for the courage and bravery of our soldiers," Vilkul said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to gain a foothold in the area of Lyman.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders have lost about 30,150 of their military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a counterattack in the Kherson direction, probably using aviation.

Also on Sunday, the invaders' offensive in the Sloviansk direction was stopped.