EU Again Not Agrees On New Sanctions Against Russia - Media

The next round of consultations on the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was unsuccessful. New consultations will be held on the morning of May 30.

According to European Pravda, Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak writes about this on his Twitter page.

He adds that this is not only about the embargo on Russian oil. There are also countries that do not agree with the proposal to ban Russian citizens from buying real estate in the EU.

As for oil sanctions, there is no consensus here either. Jozwiak also points out that Hungary requires additional exceptions.

We will remind, on Sunday it became known that the European Commission will try to propose a compromise option - to ban sea oil from Russia, while postponing restrictions on imports from the key oil pipeline.

Such a proposal was to give more time for anti-embargo Hungary to find a technical solution to meet its energy needs. It will also solve the problems of other landlocked countries, in particular Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

According to the revised draft, Bulgaria will receive a transition period until June or December 2024, and Croatia may receive an exemption from imports of vacuum gas oil. The European Commission also proposed restricting the re-export of Russian oil supplied through the oil pipeline to other member countries or third countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary called the condition under which it will support the embargo on Russian oil.

Earlier it was reported that the United States will offer the European Union not to impose an oil embargo against the Russian Federation, but to tax oil.

Also on May 11, Politico reported, citing its own sources, that the EU is considering the possibility of allocating compensation to Hungary so that it agrees to support the sanctions.